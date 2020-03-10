Limited time menu at IHOP combines two breakfast classics

Now for a limited time, IHOP has released a cereal themed menu. Until Apr. 12, guests can enjoy Cereal Pancakes and Shakes that are a first to the breakfast restaurant.

According to IHOP, “the IHOP culinary team joined forces with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries® and Fruity Lucky Charms™ to create a pancake and milkshake lineup full of wow-worthy flavors, eye-catching colors and plenty of cereal to add that familiar crunch to your breakfast.”

“I hope that they feel that they get that nice breakfast combination,” said Stephanie Aleman, General Manager at IHOP in College Station. “[You get] that Saturday morning feeling, and it's just a very delicious combination.”

The ingredients used to create the nostalgic menu include cereal inspired ingredients from color to flavor like the cereal milk mousse.

“So, while some may see our new Cereal Pancakes menu as the antidote to the ‘adulting’ phenomenon that many grown-ups complain of today, we see them simply as the delicious combination of two of America’s favorite breakfast foods that we didn’t know we needed,” said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP.

“What’s also cool is that they are just as fun to look at as they are to eat … or drink in the case of our new Cereal Milkshakes,” said Haley.

Beyond the exclusive menu, IHOP is also offering the option for kids, ages 12 and under, to eat free from now till Apr. 12 “with the purchase of one adult entrée every day from 4-10 p.m.”, according to IHOP.

Additionally, IHOP will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Mar. 17, with green cereal pancakes called, St. Paddy’s Day Cakes.

These green cereal pancakes are topped with cream cheese frosting and Fruity Lucky Charms™. On St. Patrick’s Day, St. Paddy’s Day Cakes will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for $1.00.