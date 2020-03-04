Line of new exhibits at George Bush Presidential library

There are a new round of exhibits at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum that includes a visit from the Easter Bunny.

One of the newest exhibits coming is Louder Than Words: Rock, Power, and Politics. It's curated by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and includes a variety of exclusive never-before-seen artifacts such as the original costumes of Village People.

The next exhibit is Backstage Pass: Wolman and the Early Years of Rolling Stone. Here the magazine's first photographer, Baron Wolman, presents original magazine covers and framed photographs. The photos are meant to give a snapshot of how it was a crucial time in American history.

Both exhibits will run through January 3, 2021.

Finally, the presidential library and museum is excited to announce their Easter celebration. It's happening on April 4 at 9:30 a.m. The event will include an Easter egg hunt, carnival games, bounce houses and more activities for the family to enjoy. For more information on the event you can visit their website.

