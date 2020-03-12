Little League opening ceremonies set for this weekend

With the start of baseball season comes the start of little league season. The College Station Little League is planning to celebrate with a ceremony.

About 50 league teams will gather in celebration for the start of the season. Accolades from the past season will be recognized and sponsors will be honored.

Something new for the league is honoring Wayne Smith who started the league in College Station. A lucky recipient will also be recognized with the Wayne Smith Award.

The Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting this event at Travis Field. They'll have bounce houses and food trucks on site. Teams will also be taking their team photos.

The fun begins on March 21 at 9 a.m.

The league wants parents to know they are monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. They will keep parents updated should any changes occur as the situation continues to develop.

