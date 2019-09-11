Little Monster's Fun Run to benefit local NICU babies and families

A fun event is coming to the Brazos Valley to help babies battling illnesses and their families.

The 7th Annual Little Monster's Fun Run will be on November 9, at Tiffany Park in Bryan.

The two-mile run or walk is in honor of and benefits preemies and babies who have been born into the NICU as well as Angel Families. The start time is 9:00 a.m. At 10:00 a.m., there will be live music from Tubie and The Touchtones. Food will be donated by Little Guys Movers, Raising Canes, Tiff's Treats and Zoe's Cafe. There will also be fun children's activities.

The Little Monster's Fun Run will wrap up with an Angel Baby Butterfly Release honoring the babies who are no longer with us.

This event is hosted by Starlight Aggies and Preemie Prints. It is the only yearly fundraiser that helps Preemie Prints, a non-profit organization that supplies handmade items for NICU nurses, NICU families, angel families, and preemies.

Everyone is invited to attend the fun run. Organizers ask that people RSVP before October 15. Registration information can be found on the Preemie Prints website.