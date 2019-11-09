Local little league raises money for special needs baseball program

Local baseball teams came together Saturday morning to raise money for the Little League Challenger Program.

Four 10-U select baseball teams, X-Factor, G-1, Bucks, and Pride Baseball, gathered together for the first-ever PB Fall Classic at Bachmann Little League Fields in College Station.

The teams united to support the Little League Challenger Program. The program provides baseball opportunities for those whit mental and physical disabilities.

Jenn Heaton’s son Jack has down syndrome and loves baseball, so she took over the program earlier this year.

“They love seeing their siblings play ball or their cousins play ball, and they can they can do the same things, and I want to offer them that opportunity,” said Heaton.

She teamed up with Brannon Easterling, owner of Pride Baseball, to coordinate the event.

“Baseball teaches you a lot about life, and I hope that our kids understand that no matter who you are, or what is going on in your life, we are all people,” said Easterling.

The four teams came together with the challenger players to play joint games.

"Today I was playing some awesome entertainment baseball and baseball can be very very fun,” said Challenger player Jacob Zapalac.

The event raised more than $3,000 through t-shirt sales, concessions, and donations. The money raised goes towards purchasing new jerseys, equipment, and field time.

Heaton says many players in her program have other expenses to pay for, so she appreciates all the help she can get.

“We pay for therapies, we pay for medical expenses that a lot of people don’t tend to have, so a lot of the time they can’t afford extra things, so to keep the cost to a minimal basis for the parents is very important,” said Heaton.

For more information, or how to sign up for the challenger league, visit the related links section.