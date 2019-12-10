Live nativity comes back for annual tradition

The Bethel Lutheran Church is holding a live nativity this weekend for the fifth year in a row.

You can drive through and listen to the Christmas story and view the different events leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided for anyone who comes out. Santa Clause will be there to take photos. Enjoy a petting zoo with animals from Franklin Safari as well.

The nativity runs from December 13-16 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. It is free to the public but canned donations are encouraged.