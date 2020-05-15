Livestreaming this weekend with Don McLean, Larkin Poe and Jason Mraz

(CNN) – From Don McLean to Jason Mraz, it's a very busy weekend for live streaming music events.

Don McLean, Larkin Poe and Jason Mraz are among many musicians playing live online this weekend. (Source: Starry Night Music/Benny Bird, Inc., CNN)

American roots-rockers Rebecca and Megan Lovell, better known as Larkin Poe, are playing the New York Guitar Festival’s tribute to legendary blues guitarist, Rev. Gary Davis. See the show on the festival’s YouTube channel.

Mister A-Z plays for kids

Jason Mraz is slated to perform at the Walk and Play L.A. virtual benefit for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Mraz will be playing his single "Look for the Good," the title track from his upcoming new album.

Look for Mraz on Facebook Live on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Don McLean jams in place

The “American Pie” singer-songwriter will perform a set as part of the Martin Guitars Jam in Place series.

McLean performs at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday on Facebook Live.

Other livestreaming this weekend

But if those artists aren’t your jam, there’s a classic Prince and the Revolution concert on YouTube, Sheryl Crow leads an all-star benefit, and Yo-Yo Ma plays Dvorák.

