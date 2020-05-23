Non-profit Living In Triumph provides free meals for essential workers

On Saturday, Grimes County non-profit Living In Triumph provided 250 grab-and-go meals for first responders and essential workers outside of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Navasota.

Meals were distributed through a drive-thru line and those who came by received chips, a cold water, and a burger fresh from the grill.

Joe McGinty works in media and marketing for Living In Triumph and spent Saturday helping to pass out meals. For him, the event was a display of gratitude.

“It’s important because they put their lives on the line whenever duty calls and just to know that we appreciate them, not only today, but always and especially during this trying and uncertain time,” said McGinty.

