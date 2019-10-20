Brazos Valley born-and-raised veteran Joe Ferreri celebrates 100 years of life

On Saturday afternoon, a well-known Brazos Valley businessman and World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life.

Family, friends, and members of the community celebrated Joe Ferreri's 100th birthday over cake and ice cream at the Meyer Senior & Community Center.

Ferreri is known for building and operating several local establishments including the Ramada Inn before it became the Plaza Hotel. The high-rise was located on the corner of Texas Ave. and University Drive before it was imploded in 2012.

The Brazos Valley born-and-raised navy veteran says his secret to living a century is exercise and a good breakfast each morning.