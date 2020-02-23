Former Jefferson Award winner passes away

A local Jefferson Award winner who helped shape the Brazos Valley into what it is today passed away Wednesday night.

Dr. Thomas Bailey King served on countless boards throughout his life and helped contribute to the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum, MSC OPAS and CHI St. Joseph Health.

Dr. King passed away Wednesday, February 19 at the age of 93.

Below is a statement from Dr. King's family:

Dr. Tom B. King was born to Thomas Bailey King, Sr., and Fay Wilcher King, in Lancaster, Texas, on May 22, 1926. He grew up and attended school in Waxahachie, Texas, where he graduated in 1943.

Following graduation, Tom joined the United States Navy and served in the medical corps from 1944 to 1945 during WWII. He graduated from Baylor University in 1948 and Baylor Dental School in 1951.

Tom practiced general dentistry with Dr. H.W. Ritchey in Bryan from 1951–1957. He left Bryan to specialize in orthodontics in Saint Louis, MO and returned to Bryan in 1959 where he practiced his specialty until he retired in 1993.

Dr. King was active in his profession and his community. He taught at the University of Texas Orthodontic School in Houston for 29 years. Dr. King was also a member of the Texas Tweed Foundation since its inception and the American Association of Orthodontics.

He served on the Bryan School Board, Bryan Library Board, Bryan Rotary Club, St. Joseph Hospital Board, MSC OPAS Founding Board, Young Life, Bryan North Little League, the Historic Landmark Commission, Brazos Valley Shriner’s Club, Mason’s Club, Rotary Club, and volunteered at the George Bush Library. Dr. King was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bryan for 69 years where he was a deacon, taught a youth Sunday school class, and attended the Business Men’s Bible Class.

He was also a member of the Baptist Medical-Dental Fellowship, where he served on many foreign mission trips. In 2019, he was awarded the Jefferson Award at the George Bush Library for his many years of community service.

Tom greatly loved the Lord, his family, his work, his church, his community, and his many friends. He was a true gentleman and a Godly man of great integrity and character. Tom was joyful, kind, and loyal friend. He was a person that made every situation that he encountered better than when he found it. Tom was a man who always thought of others before himself and believed it is better to give than to receive.

A visitation will be held at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, from 4-7 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Bryan. A reception will be held following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at 2:00 pm at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery in Bryan. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Bryan Building Fund or the Business Men’s Bible Class at 3100 Cambridge Dr., Bryan, TX, 77802.