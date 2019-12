4-H is hosting a Southern Classic. The event is a clinic and show that helps novice showmen learn how to improve handling their livestock. It's aimed to help them grow in their first years of projects. Students learn skills from exercising and what needs to go into the livestock's diet.

The clinic is not only for beginner showmen. All showmen are welcome to join and learn the tricks of the trade.

It takes place on December 14 and 15. Registration costs $40 per participant.