Local 4-H Club hosts annual banquet

The Brazos County 4-H Club held their annual banquet at the Brazos County Expo Center Sunday.

The organization honored its members who excelled in livestock shows for the 2018-2019 year. Scholarships were also awarded to members.

Hendrix Broussard with the 4-H Club says the organization is a great way for kids and young adults to learn valuable life skills.

"Encouragement is always important for a kid," said Broussard. "If they commit to something, we should be there 100%, especially if it is something positive. I just believe that 4-H opens doors to many other opportunities."

The 4-H Club says they are looking forward to the next year and continuing to grow the organization throughout Brazos County.