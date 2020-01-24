Local Bio-Corridor entities monitoring coronavirus cases

Local researchers are keeping an eye on the growing cases of coronavirus.

The Bio-Corridor in Bryan/College Station and facilities at Texas A&M have the capability to mass-produce vaccines. So far a vaccine for the coronavirus hasn't been discovered.

The Bio-Corridor was built with the goal of making people healthier and treating diseases.

"Part of our mission here is to be ready to help support the government agencies in the event of pandemics like this potential. And being able to make either vaccine products that companies come up with or monoclonal antibodies that can be used to treat as a synthetic immune response to the virus," said Steven Pincus, the head of Science and Innovation for FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. Pincus works inside Texas A&M's National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing.

There are ongoing concerns about global outbreaks.

"We’ve been looking at this really since SARS broke a number of years ago and there are some experimental vaccines for SARS...That same type of technology can be applied to this current outbreak to see if we can create a vaccine that would be affected but of course, that takes time," Pincus said.

Right now there's not a vaccine for this strain of coronavirus. But that could change.

"The potential vaccines that could be developed for this are well within the kind of realm that we've experienced for other types of diseases," Pincus said.

Facilities like iBio were built with disease treatment in mind.

"It's serious here as we're looking at the situation unfolding. And we're monitoring it very, very closely because in particular this facility here at iBio was specifically designed both the production capacity as well as the technology to respond rapidly to really any pandemic sort of outbreak," said Tom Isett, iBio Board of Directors Member.

While the risk of exposure is low for us, experts in the industry say work is being done to cure coronavirus.

"It seems that it's not extremely contagious that it doesn't spread that easily from person to person which is good. It will certainly slow down any kind of pandemic," said Pincus.

"There’s a lot of gears in motion all around the world on that," said Isett.

So far cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Chicago and Washington State.

Results of a suspected case in Brazos County should be back in the coming days. On Thursday, the Brazos County Health District announced a Texas A&M student who recently traveled to China could have the illness.