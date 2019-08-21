Local brewery will sell beer at Kyle Field

Starting this college football season, Texas A&M University will allow the sale of beer and wine at Kyle Field.

Blackwater Draw Brewing Company has made the list of vendors. The two Bryan business owners are Aggies. They say they couldn’t be more excited to present their craft at their old stomping grounds.

“I don’t think in a million years that we would have thought that, first of all, they’d be selling beer at Kyle Field and, second of all, that one of those beers would be ours,” said Christ Weingart, co-founder of Blackwater Draw Brewing Company.

In the spring the Southeastern Conference made the decision to allow alcohol sales in public areas during college football events. In years past, if you were in suites, clubs or leased areas at Kyle Field, you were able to purchase alcohol. Now, no matter where you sit, and as long as your 21, you have the option.

Kevin Hurley, the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Facilities says the University has been working all summer to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time.

“Everybody has really tried to get to a happy medium to allow some folks to enjoy and some folks to still have a great experience if they don’t so choose to purchase alcohol in the stadium,” said Hurley.

Hurley says they are working with local law enforcement and outside agencies to make sure the right security measures are in place.

“We’re having more security come in. In fact, we’re going to have the introduction of some horse patrols from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office,” said Hurley.

There will be some limitations. For starters, you will be limited to how many drinks you can buy per transaction and all alcohol sales will end after the third quarter.

The University is working on a FAQ that will answer questions some fans may have.

