Local Bryan restaurant owner expands to El Paso

After posts on Facebook starting on September 22, the future of Krab Kingz in Bryan was drawn into question.

According to Krab Kingz- Bryan/ College Station owner ONeal Harlee, Harlee recently got a promotion within the Krab Kingz franchise to oversee the El Paso territory.

As seen in comments on the Krab Kingz Seafood- Bryan/College Station Facebook page, this promotion of Harlee’s caused unease about the status and future of the Bryan location.

“There was concern about who was going to manage this restaurant,” said ONeal Harlee. “Well, there is nothing to worry about. I'm still going to manage it. I'll still be here, and I'll place someone in El Paso to do that."

According to Harlee when he is away overseeing the other territory, his brother will be managing the restaurant. Harlee’s brother has been with this Krab Kingz since it originated as a food truck.

Krab Kingz is located on 3203 Freedom Blvd Suite 100 in Bryan and is open Thursday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on Krab Kingz, please see the related links tab.