Local COVID-19 relief fund surpasses $1 million in grants

More than $1 million has been handed out to local non-profits and businesses through the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, according to the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

The latest round of funding issued $307,048 to seven non-profits and 33 small businesses. The grants provide assistance for things like rent and payroll.

Phase III Round I nonprofit grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

• Brazos Valley Cares, Inc.

• Brazos Valley Food Bank, Inc.

• Bridge Ministry of Burton, Texas

• Catholic Charities of Central Texas

• Faith Mission and Help Center, Inc.

• The REACH Project

• The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station

Phase III Round I small business grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

• Advance Therapy

• Ben’s Barbershop

• Blackwater Draw Brewing Co.

• Brazos Cedar Works

• Brazos Glassworks

• Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network

• Bullfrogs & Butterflies Child Care Center

• C&J Barbecue

• Cake Junkie

• Casiano Electric, LLC

• Catalena Hatters

• Comfort Inn & Suites

• Doggett Auto Parts

• Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley

• Edythe’s Crown of Glory Hair Salon

• Flying Penguin Ice

• Genesis Yoga

• Guggenheim Acupuncture

• Harvest Coffee Downtown, LLC

• Infinity Sports & Entertainment

• Jazzy’s Hair Studio

• Laura’s Custom Framing

• Mel’s Place, LLC

• Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

• Must Be Heaven

• Mutual Medical, Inc.

• Oishi Sushi Asian Fusion

• Purple Turtle Art Studio

• Sevcik’s Service Center

• Texas Precast Fence LLC

• Zands Persian Kebabs LLC

Two businesses did not consent to being publicly recognized and were not included in the release.

The committee will continue to review applications and make additional funding decisions until all raised funds have been dispersed. Grant recipients are being contacted via email with further instructions on claiming their grant funds.

Direct donations to the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund can be made by texting BVCOVID19 to 41444 or by donating online at uwbv.org/covid19.