Local Cheddar's restaurant sold to corporate office

The Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen restaurant on University Drive in College Station will reopen to the public Thursday, according to a spokesman from the Darden Restaurants corporate office.

"On Monday, Daren Restaurants completed the purchase of the Cheddar’s restaurants in College Station and Lufkin from the franchisee owner. We temporarily closed both locations yesterday in order to install a new Point of Sale system and to conduct training and orientation with the restaurant teams," said Senior Director of Communications Rich Jeffers.

The Darden family of restaurants features some of the most recognizable brands in full-service dining including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Cheddar's.

No other details were immediately available about the sale of the restaurant.