Local DJ recalls 1,300 mile run to Las Vegas

One local DJ is back from his run of a lifetime that aimed to raise money for a local music festival. Rob Mwandia, or “DJ Rob” raised money through a Kickstarter to fund a music festival in the Brazos Valley.

He decided the best way to market the campaign was to do something crazy, like run from College Station, to Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Las Vegas is the mecca for DJ’s, you want to at least DJ there once in your lifetime, so that’s we chose to run to Vegas,” said Mwandia.

So starting June 1, that is what he did. He ran more than 1,300 miles. His goal was to run a marathon, or 26 miles, a day for 45 days.

He chose to run along highways, which he describes as one of the scariest things he has ever done.

"The biggest thing was the traffic. Just being within five to six feet from oncoming traffic, traveling 75 miles an hour, that was kind of scary,” said Mwandia.

Speeding cars, blazing heat, and extreme exhaustion were not the only bumps on Mwandia’s road to Vegas.

"It was the day after my 34th birthday, which I had just run 34 miles for,” said Mwandia, “That I got this really severe pain in my sleep, and I, of course, was quickly rushed to the hospital.”

It was there that he found out he had to have surgery to remove his appendix. Determined to hit his goal, he kept going.

"I found a city park close to our hotel, and I went for a three and a half mile walk a day after my surgery,” said Mwandia. “I did that for about four days, and I took off exactly a week after my surgery and did about 30 miles."

After almost 60 days on the road, 7 pairs of running shoes, and one less organ later, he finally made it to Sin City.

"I do think it is also something now that I can look back and say ‘hey I said I was going to do this, and I saw it all the way through. I think that is important for me and also my family,” said Mwandia.

Mwandia says he does not plan to do this run again, but he is grateful he is healthy and learned a lot along the way.

"We should all try and find something, it might not be physical, but we should try to find something that pushes us all the way," said Mwandia.

Although he did not reach his fundraising goal, Mwandia says they plan to still put together a music festival for the Brazos Valley Fall 2020.