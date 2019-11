The La Villita Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a tea.

The event is on December 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Daughters of the American Revolution is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who can prove lineal descent from a Revolutionary War patriot.

To register, call (979) 574-8714.

For more information about Daughters of the American Revolution, visit txdar.org.