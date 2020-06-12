Local EMS: "Calls are decreasing since COVID-19 started"

Local fire departments are noticing a large decrease in call volume since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for EMS calls.

In College Station, Fire Chief Richard Mann says compared to March 2019, they have seen a 9% reduction in calls this March, a 28% reduction in April, and 15% in May.

Bryan Fire Assistant Chief Joe Ondrasek says they typically run about 950 calls per month. But in the last 30 to 60 days, those calls have dropped 10% to 15%.

“Some of that we expect. There are not as many people on the roads so there won't be as many accidents, things like that, so some of that is expected,” said Chief Mann. “But what we are seeing is the calls that we do get and what we are hearing from the hospital community as well. When people are going to the hospital, they are pretty sick because they have delayed their care.”

Mann says that is a big concern, especially when there are so many health concerns that need immediate professional care.

“Even though we have COVID-19 going on, we are still having heart attacks in the community, we are still having strokes, and with those kinds of things, time is of the essence,” said Mann.

Assistant Chief Ondrasek says that because of this, they want the community to know the extensive measures they are taking before, during, and after calls.

“The pubic should understand when we show up, we are going to have a mask on, a gown on, eye protection on. That’s just our new normal. That is where we are now,” said Ondrasek.

The Bryan Fire Department has also made staffing changes to ensure that its members are not at one house at once to avoid potential COVID-19 exposure.

“We want to do everything to protect first responders their families the public. We try to look at everything we do,” said Chief Ondrasek.

Both fire departments say that if there is a medical issue that can be cared for by urgent care, they suggest going there. But add, that they do not suggest not seeking any care because of fear of catching the virus or exposing others to it.

“Those things where the skills the paramedic brings and makes a true difference in the outcome of the patient, and we want to be there for them. We want to get out there, we want to take care of the community and we are here, ready and willing,” said Chief Mann.

