Local ER nurse worried for her safety after car stolen from home

One local nurse is speaking out after her vehicle was stolen right out of her own driveway.

Alicia Rosiu-Barker says she had just gotten home from working a 12-hour night shift at a local emergency room. Her roommate left and noticed Rosiu-Barker's vehicle was missing from her Rock Prairie area home.

“I ran outside and sure enough it was completely missing. So the first thing I did was called 911 and reported it stolen,” said Rosiu-Barker.

Rosiu-Barker says College Station Police were able to find her vehicle a few hours later and arrested the 17-year-old who was caught driving it.

Once Rosiu-Barker got her vehicle back, it had damage on the outside and was a mess inside.

“It was pretty chaotic all of my dashboard stuff, all my glove compartment stuff had been thrown all over and dug through,” said Rosiu-Barker.

College Station Police say there have been 24 vehicle burglaries around the city in the last week. Rosiu-Barker says her neighbors told her that some of their vehicles were also rummaged through.

“Having someone steal your ride to work, and even while cleaning up, you feel a sense of violation because someone has been in your vehicle,” said Rosiu-Barker.

As an emergency room nurse, the stress of the current pandemic is already weighing heavily on her mind. Rosiu-Barker says this is just another added worry.

“What if they come back and do something worse? That makes me concerned for my safety,” said Rosiu-Barker.

The suspect is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center.

