Local ER nurses changing the way they work due to COVID-19

With nurses finding themselves on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, local emergency room nurses are changing the way they work.

Katie Verett says her days as a charge nurse in the emergency room at CHI St. Joseph Health have changed drastically.

"It’s been chaotic, more chaotic than usually. In the emergency room were used to anything and everything walking through the front door, through the back door," said Verett.

Nurses say COVID-19 has posed a number of new challenges.

"With the pandemic, the chaos has been more of not really knowing what we’re dealing with and then all of the infection control practices that we’re having to do on top of everything. It’s a lot more than what we're used to doing," said Verett.

"The protocols have changed the fastest I’ve ever seen with any medical condition because we just don’t know," said Kristen Christian, Director of Emergency Services at the hospital.

Nurses are also having to take on more responsibilities.

"People have talked about not having visitors at the bedside so you are the family member to that person at that moment," said Christian.

"...and that has been one of the hardest things and I'm not even dealing with the sickest patients," said Verett.

These new responsibilities can take their toll on nurses.

"We’re very strong in the moment providing care to the family, and providing care to the patient, providing care to each other, but when that adrenaline dumps, people don’t see that," said Christian.

Christian knows nurses serve as a buffer.

"We see people in their worst situations, in their worst moments, saddest moments and we do well shielding it from the patient and the family seeing it. People don’t see that on the nursing side," said Christian.

