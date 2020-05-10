Local ER nurses face new challenges amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a number of changes and challenges for nurses in the Brazos Valley.

On a daily basis, nurses in the emergency department at CHI St. Joseph Health see a lot.

"One day you could have a bunch of minor incidents and you don't see anything supercritical, then the next day you have four intubated patients, a Level 1 trauma, a helicopter come in and a CPR, and it just never ends," said Registered Nurse Nikki Eiferle.

Now nurses are dealing with something they've never seen before, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel Rivas says their biggest challenge in the emergency department is the unknown.

"Having a virus that is newer and not having the research, that's the biggest challenge, and you know the treatment is changing, the recommendations are changing the infection control guidelines are changing, and you just want to do your best, so there's some frustration that comes with that," said Rivas.

It's a struggle nurses are dealing with, even in their personal time.

"I've done a lot of studying on my own at home, learning about ventilators, learning about different medications, learning about COVID in general, and pneumonia in general," said Eiferle.

Nurses are also having to take on tasks they're not used to doing.

"Calling family members and making sure that they're regularly updated. It's not something we're used to because they're usually right there with their loved one," said Rivas.

Rivas says not having visitors at the hospital has been difficult for everyone; the nurses, families, and the patients.

"Just knowing that people are here, alone. It's hard," said Rivas.