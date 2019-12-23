Local Facebook group supports neighbors in time of need

Iris Alonso knows how difficult the holidays can be.

In 2013, she didn't know if she would be able to make Christmas happen for her family.

"All I had was twenty dollars. So we went to the store and got whatever I could get for a dollar for the kids, and that was our Christmas," she explained.

The next year, her family was doing better. But that one Christmas stuck with her.

"I never wanted anyone else to feel like they didn't have anybody to come to or anybody to reach out to for help," said Alonso.

That's when kindness was created. Alonso started a Facebook group and titled it "KINDNESS – Pay It Forward." She wanted members of the community to support each other for free in times of need.

"You would be surprised by how many people feel alone in this world, but when you come in here and your share your story, everyone knows what you're talking about," said Alonso.

In the first year, with just 500 members, the group held a toy drive that helped more than 50 kids for Christmas. Now, the group has almost 5,000 members, and their now-annual toy drive provided gifts for more than 200 children in 2019.

Michelle Ferris moved to College Station in September. She said since she's joined the group, it has given her a sense of community.

"People are just constantly praying for each other," said Ferris. "Or you know, if you have an ear to lend, or if you need advice, they're there. It's just a go-to."

Alonso said she loves the giving aspect of Kindness, but the group is also about community.

"It's a blessing to be a part of a community that is so dedicated to helping each other in so many different ways," said Alonso.

