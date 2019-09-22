Local Life Scout helping promote literacy

A local high school student is doing his part to help promote literacy in the Brazos Valley.

17-year-old Colby McBerty spent his summer putting together his project to help promote him to an Eagle Scout.

McBerty decided to partner with Books and a Blanket, a local organization that promotes literacy, to give kids easier access to books in public places.

"I built benches to place in the area where kids are usually waiting so they can dive into reading,” said McBerty.

In the benches are children’s books. These benches are placed around Bryan in laundromats, barbershops, and food pantries.

McBerty says he has placed 6 benches so far and plans to place nearly 10 more around town soon.

"I held a book drive in our area and collected over 3,300 books and 2,000 of which were children’s books, which we donated to books and a blanket,” said McBerty.

He says that this is more than just an Eagle Scout project, its something he hopes leaves a lasting impact.

"I wanted to do something that will affect our community in the long run and just help kids,” said McBerty. “I just want them to know that there is someone out there who wants them to love reading and do well in school.”

To donate to Books and Blanket, Click here

