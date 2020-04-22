Local Non-Profits need support during COVID-19 crisis

The Brazos Valley's generosity continues to be felt as we raise money for the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

Non-profits have their own sets of challenges to cope with during this difficult time, including having donors to support them. They are worried about funding sources and having enough donors.

Rehabilitation rooms sit empty and many services have shifted at the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center in Bryan.

COVID-19 has this and other local non-profits seeking new sources of funding.

"Our operations have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 63 years of serving the community, we’ve never had to shut the doors to the clinic," said the rehab center's CEO Alina Fifer.

Fifer says the coronavirus has also caused them to postpone their largest fundraising event of the year.

But they recently received a small business grant from the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund for $12,500.

"The COVID- 19 Relief Fund allowed us to engage our staff, to activate our staff and adapt to a new reality and move all of our services online," Fifer explained. "We know that our community has been greatly affected by the crisis. These have been times of stress and of worry of financial instability and there are many, many folks, many of our neighbors who are in financial insecurity and instability."

Across town, the normally busy Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley sits empty.

Staff are finding ways to helps local kids during the pandemic with money for a food assistance program. It's also being supported by the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund with $12,500.

"You know this is nothing like we’ve seen before," said Tiffany Parker, Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley CEO. "With the virus that’s going on right now, the challenges have been quite unique."

Parker said the challenges of COVID-19 have them wondering how it will impact long time donors. They've also had to postpone their Golf Classic Fundraiser to June.

"It’s going to impact the readiness of some of our supporters and some of our donors because they have families, you know, they have you know to maintain what’s going on in their own households," Parker said.

Uncharted territory for organizations in the business of helping others. Parker and Fifer wonder how long the change will last.

"My advice would be and my plea would be if you can, donate. If you have a little bit that you can set aside to support someone, please do it," said Fifer.

The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center says Wednesday was the first day they've had someone in for an in-patient evaluation since Mar. 21.

If your child is a member of the Boys & Girls Club and needs food assistance, we're told you should contact the club directly.