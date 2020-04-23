Local Pediatrician: "Well-visits are important during COVID-19"

The COVID-19 pandemic has probably made trips to your healthcare provider a bit more tricky.

Across the nation, people are opting to stay at home ride out ailments before going to a doctor's office.

Experts in the medical field worry that a decline in well-visits could yield unintended consequences. One of those doctors that share the opinion is Dr. Maria Soriano, a pediatrician for the CHI St. Joseph health network.

Dr. Soriano says she's worried about the youngest patients missing visits because parents think it's not safe at a healthcare provider's office.

"We have meticulously put safety measures in place to keep the staff healthy, the parents healthy, and the kids healthy," said Dr. Soriano.

Some of those changes include bisecting the day so well patients never interact with potentially sick patients. She says they're also maximizing their telehealth capabilities. But Dr. Soriano emphasized the need to stay on schedule with pre-planned visits, especially with vaccinations.

"The timing is crucial," Dr. Soriano explains, "these schedules are done and studied in a scientific way."

Dr. Soriano tells us that each vaccination is planned for a specific time before the child reaches peak vulnerability to a particular disease. She worries that there could be serious community consequences if those children aren't properly vaccinated.

"If we do not have herd immunity, there is a chance of an epidemic. We do not want a measles epidemic or a chickenpox epidemic on top of the COVID-19 pandemic because it's going to really stretch out the capacity of the health care system and then also those kids who may have an infection like measles or chickenpox may not even get the care they need if they would need to be in the hospital."

She urges every parent to talk to their healthcare providers and create a plan to keep well-visits on the books.

Watch the full conversation in the player above.