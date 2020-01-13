Local Red Cross needs more volunteers to respond to disasters

Since the start of the New Year, the American Red Cross has responded to several fires and storm damage across the Brazos Valley.

A.J. Renold, Executive Director of the local American Red Cross chapter, says they’re responding to more calls than usual.

That’s why they need more trained volunteers now.

“We want to build up the resources that we have so we can continue to do that, as we see more and more incidents earlier in the year than we expected,” said Renold.

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, Red Cross volunteers like Joanna Schreiber are on standby to respond to fires, storms, and other disasters.

“Getting called at midnight isn’t necessarily fun, but knowing that you’re helping someone when they’re having a really bad day, getting up at midnight doesn’t seem that bad,” said Schreiber.

Schreiber says she’s been busy helping those displaced by last weekend’s storms.

“Saturday I was out going door-to-door. Then Sunday I was at the shelter from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. making sure that everything was ready for people to come in and stay,” said Schreiber.

Monday night she was back at the office helping Candice Chamber, a Bryan resident who lost her home to a fire last week.

“I didn’t know it was a service that we had in our community. You’re just in shock when it happens. They were so helpful and they gave us hope,” said Chamber.

Renold says they’re hoping more help will ease the exhausting workload.

“When you ask anybody to do too much of it, it really can wear them out. We really want to build up the resiliency of the Red Cross’ ability to respond because it takes a toll,” said Renold.

