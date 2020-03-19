Local State Representatives weigh in on COVID-19 crisis

State leaders are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 crisis.

Our local state representatives are asking the public to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus. State Representatives including Kyle Kacal and John Raney are keeping a close eye on the crisis our country is facing.

Both Raney and Kacal hope the economic fallout won't last long. But they want to address the health concerns first.

"Well, this is an unusual time. I don't think any of us have ever been through anything like this. Even 9/11 was not anything like this. I think that we are doing the best we know how. We're trying to keep our social distance," said State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14.

"I think we have a better opportunity to shut down the curve and it's the right thing to do. And yes economically, I think the government, local, federal and state are going to work together and be creative to help us get through this," said State Rep. Kyle Kacal (R) - District 12.

KBTX asked the Representatives if the Legislature should call a special session to address COVID-19.

"I haven't heard any discussion that would indicate the governor is going to call a special session at this time," said Raney. "He's the only man that can call it. We'll let him make that decision and take the heat or the pleasure whichever it be."

“If it’s time for us to convene, we will do that but virtually, working through telephone conferences and the internet, we can get there," said Kacal.

"And if we need to be called, we'll go and do our duty. But right now I think just heed the instructions. Let's stay at home and when the legislature needs to get together, we will," said Kacal.

The representatives are worried about the fallout at the state and local level. Raney is also a small business owner in College Station's Northgate.

"With most of the students not being here and not going to restaurants and not shopping the sales tax revenue for our community is going to drop," said Raney. "My concern is that many small businesses are going to fail because they just can’t suffer the revenue loss and don’t have the financial strength to do that. That’s a fear to me. As a small businessman, I have empathy for those people."

Right now, the Legislature isn't scheduled to convene until their regular session in January next year.