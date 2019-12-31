Local rideshare drivers prepare for one of the busiest nights on the year

Uber and Lyft drivers around the nation are preparing for one of their busiest nights of the year.

Local Uber driver Marcus Edwards said he's expecting a busy New Year's Eve.

"There's no telling what's going to happen," said Edwards.

He went out on the town to ring in 2019, but this year he will be making sure people in the Brazos Valley get around safely.

Edwards encourages people to call a ride when you're out drinking. He said it's simply not worth it.

"It's better to spend thirty bucks on a ride than five thousand," he said.

Edwards said he will be driving until 4:00 a.m.

"I know most of the students are still out of town, but it is New Years, and people like to go out with a bang," said Edwards.