Caught on camera: Local Uber driver sideswiped by alleged drunk driver

It was early Sunday morning when Jason Johnston, a full-time Uber driver, picked up two customers near Northgate.

As he was driving westbound on University Drive in College Station, a pickup truck sideswiped his vehicle and it was caught on his personal dashcam mounted to his windshield.

Johnston says he called College Station police and began following the driver that hit his car.

It took about 20 minutes for police officers to catch up and stop the driver who was identified as Bryan Fillip, 37, of College Station. He was booked and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Johnston says Uber rides are a great alternative to drinking and driving, and he's just glad nobody was hurt that night.

"There are a lot of people that need safe transportation and I'm glad I can get them where they are going. I just wish this guy would have made a similar safe choice,” said Johnston.

Johnston said his two passengers were understanding about the whole thing. They even tipped him and gave him a 5-star rating. For the trouble, Johnston agreed to waive their fees and charges for the night.

