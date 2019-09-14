Local WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday

A Hearne man celebrated his 101st birthday Saturday surrounded by his family and friends.

James Robert “Bob” Beamon was born September 15, 1918, in Alabama. At five years old, he and his family moved to Texas, where he grew up on a farm.

Saturday, nearly 100 of his family and friends gathered to celebrate him.

"It’s all about Papa, or uncle Bob or you know daddy,” said Beamon's daughter Deborah Biedanski.

"It's really important and I like it and I love all of them,” said Beamon.

The World War II veteran says his time served in the Navy helped make him the man he is today.

"I was a gunner on a patrol bomber with a 250 caliber machine gun,” said Beamon.

Beamon says he wouldn’t be here today without his family, and his wife. She passed away seven years ago, but he still recalls every minute he got to spend with her.

"74 years, 2 months, and 3 days,” said Beamon.

Beamon’s birthday party Saturday featured six generations of family, and he says it’s this time with the ones he loves that he cherishes.

His daughter says his secret to living over a century is his hard work, loving his family and his wife, and not worrying about anything.

But if you ask him, he thinks it is something he has been doing since he was a kid.

"Well I tell you right now, when I was growing up we had pinto beans every day and cornbread," said Beamon.

