Local World War II Veteran celebrates 95th birthday

Local World War II veteran, Leon Sinclair celebrated his 95th birthday in Bryan Saturday with family, friends, and some strangers.

The community was invited to help celebrate Sinclair with a surprise parade. People decorated their vehicles, rode their bikes and some sat and watched in support of Mr. Sinclair.

Sinclair gave a piece of advice that he’s learned over his 95 years of life.

“Live every day to the fullest and do not hold a grudge about anybody or anything because the grudge doesn't bother them but it bothers you on the side,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair’s family says he served as a mortar gunner with the 92nd Chemical Mortar Battalion attached to the 29th Infantry Division in Northern France and Holland. He was wounded in combat on November 17, 1944. He is a recipient of the Purple Heart and the Army Good Conduct Ribbon and was honorably discharged sergeant in 1946. His name can be found listed on the Wall of Honor at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.

In 1948, Sinclair married Bonnie Genell “Nell” Arnold. For 72 years, they shared their lives, until Nell passed away on April 29, 2020. They moved to Bryan in 1951 and joined Calvary Baptist Church. Together they raised five children and have multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sinclair’s family says Leon was employed as the parts manager for a Chevrolet dealership in Bryan until 1994.

