Local accident victim passes away three years later

A local family is mourning the loss of their son after he passed away over the weekend.

In 2016, local real estate agent Chad Whisenant and his son, Nolan, where in a bad traffic accident on their way home from a meeting at Wellborn Baptist Church.

Since the crash, Chad has made a full recovery but Nolan continued to receive treatment.

In a Facebook post, Nolan's dad said his son went to be with God on Sunday.

Nolan was 21 years old.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Hillner Funeral Home in College Station.