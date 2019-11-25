Local accident victim passes away three years later

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - A local family is mourning the loss of their son after he passed away over the weekend.
In 2016, local real estate agent Chad Whisenant and his son, Nolan, where in a bad traffic accident on their way home from a meeting at Wellborn Baptist Church.
Since the crash, Chad has made a full recovery but Nolan continued to receive treatment.
In a Facebook post, Nolan's dad said his son went to be with God on Sunday.
Nolan was 21 years old.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hillner Funeral Home in College Station.