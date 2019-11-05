Local actor makes TV debut in amazon commercial

Another child star is in the making here in Bryan-College Station and his name is Brett Bowling.

Bowling is 11 years old and lives in College Station with his parents and two brothers.

He and his brother caught the acting bug a couple of years ago and have been working hard for their claim to fame.

Last month Bowling got his first break in an Amazon commercial that aired on national TV.

"I didn't think it would be aired in front of so many people, but when we did it and I found out, I was very excited for what else I could have because of that commercial,” said Bowling.

Although Bowling has a professional side to him, his dad Joshua says being a kid comes first.

"If it's too hard or if it's not fun or if you don't enjoy it, you're 11 years old, you've got your whole life to do whatever you want,” said Joshua Bowling.

Bowling says he loves acting and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

"I kind of want to try and become a celebrity if I work hard enough," said Bowling “There's not many kids that can have this opportunity so I'm very grateful for this opportunity."