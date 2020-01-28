Local experts: Communication key to protecting kids from internet predators

In a world full of technology, kids are growing up learning how to navigate the online world. Sometimes better than their parents.

“I never had thought about it much until I did become a parent and then realized there’s so much out there that I know can be dangerous or used inappropriately,” said Sarah Biffle, a mother of two.

Biffle say even though her kids are still young, she’s already thinking about protecting them from online predators.

She says she’s careful about what she shares on social media.

“If I talk about their names and their ages or if it’s something that we’re doing or going to, I don’t make it public. I keep all of my profiles private for that reason,” said Biffle.

Cassie Medline, Education & Outreach Coordinator with Scotty’s House says the internet is an easy way for predators to target kids.

“They know kids have access to the world with these devices,” said Medline.

Medline says the most important thing they teach is for parents to communicate with their children.

“Do your research. Know what your kids are getting into, where they’re spending their time online. There are all kinds of things, parental controls that you can put on and rules that you can put in place,” said Medline.

Biffle says she’ll be sure to talk to her girls about internet safety when they start using devices.

“I definitely want them to feel totally comfortable and sure that’ I’m the person that’s supposed to keep them safe so they can talk to me about anything,” said Biffle.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is another local organization that offers education and outreach programs

to youth about social media.