Local law enforcement officers ready to Beard It Up

The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff's Office, and College Station Police Department are teaming up to take part in The Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaign.

The initiative raises money for childhood cancer.

Starting on November 1, the men at the agencies will start growing out their beards, and the women will paint their nails.

For every beard grown, local agencies will donate $50 and $30 for every goatee. Women who choose to paint their nails will give $30.

Deputy Steve Garon with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office says they're expecting an even better turn out this year.

"We're trying to raise money for "The Cure Starts Now" to support research for childhood cancer," said Garon. "We did this last year, and it was a great success, and we're expecting it to be even better this year."