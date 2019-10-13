Local agencies respond after disturbing prostitution arrest

College Station police arrested a man Thursday after police responded to a call about two women being held against their will.

"One of the women convinced the other woman to call us because they were hungry they were tired they were surviving off of whatever snacks the man had been providing for them,” said College Station Police officer Tristen Lopez.

Police arrived and found Kevdrick Jefferson, 24, across the street at another hotel with a third woman.

The victims told police Jefferson posed as someone who helped victims of domestic violence find shelter.

Unbound BCS, a local human trafficking victim advocate organization says they were shocked to learn what Jefferson was up to.

In a statement sent to KBTX, Unbound BCS said:

“Unbound understands first-hand what an enormous step it is for someone to leave a domestic violence or trafficking situation. We cannot underestimate the courage a decision like that takes or the realities of what that choice could bring after the fact.

Preying on the vulnerabilities of those who have made the courageous decision to leave an abusive situation to seek freedom is devastating and unthinkable.

We know that a victim’s choice to seek help is often related to a positive first interaction with law enforcement and victim’s advocates. Unbound will continue to offer a safe place for survivors to share their stories and find resources for long term recovery and healing. ”

Police say all three women are receiving victim services to help get them back on their feet.

Jefferson remains in jail with a $110,000 bond.

