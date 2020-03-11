Local agriculture students disappointed following Houston Rodeo cancellation

For many months, students in the Brazos Valley have been preparing to show livestock at the Houston Rodeo but on Wednesday the city of Houston canceled the event.

It's a decision that has a lot of families and students disappointed

One local high school student says a big moment was taken away from her.

"The fact that I won't get to go on the green shavings again, it's a bittersweet moment for everybody, especially as a senior," said Franklin High School student Bailey Elkins.

For months, she's been preparing to show her pig, Wrigley, at what would have been her ninth and final year showing at the Houston Rodeo.

"Getting the news less than a week before Houston, it's just really sad that all the hard work is just down the drain," said Elkins.

Dusty Tittle with the Brazos County Extension Office explains that hard work isn't the only thing that's lost.

"It doesn't matter if it's a steer, a heifer, a pig, a goat, or even a chicken for that matter; the main purpose of livestock projects is to teach our kiddos about accountability, and responsibility, and all that, but there is a financial expense that comes along with that too," said Tittle.

"We spend bunches of money so the fact that it gets taken away from us and we don't get the money back and that we don't get to take the pigs back, or any animal to the breeder, it's just really hard for us to take it in," said Elkins.

As this special moment as been taken away from her, she reminds the younger students to appreciate the moment when they have it.

"There's nothing we can do about it and for the other kids that will get to show, take it as a lesson that things do happen like this. This is something new for us that's never happened so I hope that this won't happen again next year and that they'll get to show for one last time and get take that moment that we didn't get to have," said Elkins.

The Houston Rodeo says all student scholarships will be fulfilled despite the cancellations.

An event in Brazos County on Thursday, March 12, will give students a second chance to show off their hard work.

A Brazos County family has volunteered to host a heifer show at their barn beginning at 11 a.m. at 17771 FM 974.

It's located next door to Aggieland Safari on the northeast side of the county. Organizers say there are no entry fees, but donations are accepted.