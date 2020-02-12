Local high school students attend CTE Career Day at RELLIS

More than 500 students from across the Brazos Valley were on the RELLIS Campus Wednesday morning for career day.

High school juniors and seniors enrolled in Career and Technology Education (CTE) programs got to learn about non-collegiate careers and training opportunities offered by TEEX and Blinn College. Careers included construction trades, electric power, firefighting, EMS, public safety, crime scene investigation, cybersecurity, healthcare, and water & wastewater.

Students asked questions and got to see demonstrations of some of the specific skills and equipment associated with the different career options.

For more information, email the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service at educationoutreach@teex.tamu.edu or Blinn College District at blinnbound@blinn.edu. You can also visit their websites that can be found in the Related Links section.