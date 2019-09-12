Local art exhibit honors fallen heroes and lost lives during 9/11 attacks

"We really believe in the culture and power of art to heal and unite," said the Arts Council Interim Director, Amy Salvaggio.

The fallen heroes and innocent lives lost in the 9/11 attacks are being honored and remembered at the Ground Zero 360 exhibit hosted by the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

"We have two tall towers that have the names of all those that passed away during the attacks. There's a wall of missing posters that were posted around new york. You can see some fire helmets from fallen firefighters that were recovered," Salvaggio said.

The Arts Council wanted to bring this traveling exhibit to the Brazos Valley to give the community an impactful reminder of what happened 18 years ago.

"It brings you back to that day. It really brings you back to where you were, your experiences.. but it also helps you get in the experiences of the people that were involved and what it was like to be a first responder or a family member of someone in the attack.."

The Arts Council is hosting the exhibit until November 11 for visitors at no cost.