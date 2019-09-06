Local art teacher creates statewide project to show support for El Paso

Students at Jane Long Intermediate in Bryan are showing their support for the victims of the El Paso shooting that happened last month.

Ariel Kellogg is a 5th-grade art teacher at Jane Long who created the #MarigoldsForElPaso project.

"The Hispanic culture of the marigolds for Day of the Dead as a way to remember and honor the victims and their families," said Kellogg.

Since her class started the project, it has spread beyond Bryan and College Station school districts and now has students participating from all over the state of Texas.

El Paso ISD will be expecting hundreds of artwork sent to them by the end of September.

"They're going to display it all year round and they're going to rotate all the artwork that they get across the state,” said Kellogg.

Kellogg says her students have been excited about the project and the impact they will have Students like Elizabeth Ibarra says she hopes her artwork will help people heal.

"To feel better about what had happened, for their families and for them to cheer up and know that they're in a better place,” said Ibarra.

