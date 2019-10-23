Local artist creates inspiring mural

Last year CHI St. Joseph Health Cancer Clinic got a maker over, which meant it needed new art on the walls.

An employee‘s daughter recommended local artist Silvana Lasagna for the job.

“She really helped guide us to the right piece of artwork for our office,” said Greg Crisp, The Cancer Clinic Business Director.

Lasagna designed a tree with 800 Velcro ribbons with 20 different colors as the leaves. Each ribbon represents the number of new patients in 2018 and their type of cancer.

Crisp says it has created a sense of unity for the patients.

"They're not alone, that there's a community of people in the Bryan College Station area that are dealing with the same thing and I think it provides them with a certain level of comfort,” said Crisp.

The artwork even made a life-changing impact on Lasagna.

"It's so huge for me. The art is simple but the significance is huge,” said Lasagna. "I'm a person that has smoked for 30 years, my whole life."

She quit when she started the project. She says while working she realized she had the opportunity to do something these patients couldn’t, taking steps to prevent getting cancer.

"When I worked on these simple bows, my husband told me every day these pieces in your hands, this is a person,” said Lasagna.

Lasagna says she has been tobacco-free for over a year. Although she knows her battle with addiction is different from those fighting cancer, she respects their journey.

"It's so hard. It's very hard. Every person has a process, and we need to respect their process,” said Lasagna.

