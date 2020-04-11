Local artist depicts coronavirus pandemic in painting

As a shelter-in-place order continues in Brazos County, a local artist used his talent to create a coronavirus pandemic themed painting.

Dillion Lute, better known as Roscoe The Artist, is a self-taught artist in Bryan who paints vibrant colored works of art.

He started to realize at the age of 11 he had a gift in art when he didn't have any money to get his mom a Valentine's Day gift. He decided to paint for her and that inspired him to continue with his passion.

Today, what drives him to keep painting is the younger generation. He says after showing his art at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, he received calls from kids from across the state asking about his paintings. One child told him they loved Dillion's work and it inspired them to paint.

"Whenever my emotions are high, that's when I do my best work or whenever something is going on in the world that's when I do some of my best work," he said.

Because of the pandemic, Dillion painted his sister-in-law, who will be graduating this year, wearing a cap and gown and facemask. Off to the side, you can see a building with a sign that says 'closed out of business'. There is also a sign that reads 'need work' in the top left corner. He calls this painting 'Faith over Fear' depicting the uncertainty of the future but to always have faith during difficult times.

Whether it's influential figures or uplifting paintings, Dillion takes pride in his artwork. One of his most featured paintings was of the late Kobe Bryant who passed away in February in a helicopter crash.

Some of his paintings can be found at local businesses around town.

If you would like him to paint something for you or your business, you can call him at (979) 383-3378 or email him at lutedillion@gmail.com.