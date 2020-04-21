Local artist honors front line workers

A local artist is sharing the stories of front line workers in the Brazos Valley and across the nation.

Amanda Dominguez is also a nurse and has decided to honor other individuals on the front lines.

She's painting pictures of them in their COVID-19 gear and posting them to social media. She includes a story about the healthcare hero with the post.

"I want to share that story with their picture so it highlights what it means to them, so people can kind of see and can get their feelings and passion in the painting," said Dominguez.

Dominguez says she hopes to give everyone their picture at the end of this and is working to potentially set up a gallery for people to come to.

So see her work, you can visit her Facebook page. You can find the link in the related links section.

