Local assisted living center hosts drive-thru giveaway for senior citizens

On Friday morning, Soladis Senior Living hosted a drive-thru giveaway for senior citizens.

Those in attendance received a free meal, courtesy of Blue Baker, as well as a goodie bag. The center's Community Relations Director, Carole Crutchfield, made it clear that she wants seniors to know that they have not been forgotten.

"This was just an easy way just for us to let our seniors know that they're not alone. We're here. We're still thinking of them. We miss them and can't wait to see them and give them hugs, again," said Crutchfield.

The drive-thru was set to serve to 250 free meals and received an extremely positive response from the community as cars were lined up outside of the living center 40 minutes prior to its start time.

Everyone involved in the operations of this event wore a protective mask and gloves to ensure that the maximum safety precautions were taken.