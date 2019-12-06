Local attorney gives away 100 free bicycles at annual event

One hundred kids received new bikes Friday thanks to a local attorney’s annual bike giveaway.

Jeff Paradowski runs a law firm in College Station. He's been giving away bicycles for more than 15 years.

The law firm advertises the event on its website. That's where families sign up and share information about themselves, and explain why they believe they should receive bicycles.

From there, the law firm chooses 100 children to give the bikes to.

Paradowski says it’s always wonderful to meet the families and get to know more people in the community.

“Just seeing the faces, it's really cool on two fronts. The kids who show up, who didn't know they were getting a bicycle, and then we also see parents grandparents and relatives who are going to surprise somebody with a bicycle from Santa,” said Paradowski.

Paradowski teams up with the Walmart Superstore in Bryan every year to make this happen.

