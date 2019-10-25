Local attorneys honored for their pro bono work

Local attorneys were honored for their community work Friday morning.

Lone Star Legal Aid honored attorneys for their pro bono work at the Brazos County Courthouse. The County Court at Law Courtroom was packed for the ceremony. The awards honored attorneys for giving of their time to make sure all residents in the area have equal access to the courts.

"It's basically to honor members of the private bar, community organizations who give their time and services to help folks that can't afford to hire attorneys and pay for the services," said Dana Bias, with Lone Star Legal Aid. Bias is also an attorney.

The week has also been designated as the National Pro Bono Celebration by the American Bar Association.

2019 Bryan Branch Office Pro Bono Awards included:

-Baker and Associates, Most Cases Handled; Roy D. Brantley,

-Most Litigated Cases Handled; Keeli N. Rogers,

-Most Contested Cases Handled; The Law Office of Mark R. Maltsberger,

Law Firm Award; Brazos County Bar Association, President Matthew D. Doss,

Community Partner Award; and Suzanne Scully, MVP Award.

