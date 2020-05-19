Local police comment on reports of stranger trying to lure kids

Local police are investigating two recent reports involving a stranger trying to lure children into his vehicle.

College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez joins First News at Four to discuss how local authorities are handling the situation.

"It's important to have a conversation every now and then with your kids about what to do if you're approached by a stranger," said Officer Lopez.

Officer Lopez cites a statistic from the Centers for Missing and Exploited Children saying that 83% of all children who escape a would-be abductor do something proactive. Examples he provides could be screaming, running away, or locating a familiar adult.

Officer Lopez says all of those should be second-nature for any child.

Details on recent attempted abductions:

According to College Station police, both cases involved a man with scruffy facial hair, driving a light-colored, four-door vehicle. In both cases, the child was able to get home unharmed.

Police say the first incident happened in Bryan on May 11 between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm. A man tried to lure a child into a white, four-door vehicle near the intersection of Brook Lane and Eagle Pass Street.

Then on May 14, investigators say a man tried to lure a child into his vehicle in College Station. It happened between 3:30 and 4:30 pm near the intersection of Gilchrist and Ashburn Avenues.

Police say the man was between 30 and 40 years old with gray hair. He was said to be driving a silver/gray, four-door vehicle.