Local back-to-school events in full swing

Back-to-school events are in full swing at Bryan and College Station schools this week.

On Monday night, Pre-k, first grade and second-grade students at Rock Prairie Elementary in College Station got to meet their teacher.

One parent at the event said he enjoys events like these because they're fun for everyone.

"It's so funny to watch five-year-olds nervous about meeting their teachers for the first time. But then at the same time for the parents, we get excited to be introduced to someone brand new that's going to be taking care of our child every single day," said Scott Kunkle.

College Station ISD students return to school Thursday.